Kabira KM4000 Electric Bike Launched - 120km/h Top Speed, 150km Range

There is a new entrant in the electric two-wheeler segment in India, and no, it is not another electric scooter. It’s a high-performance electric motorcycle known as the Kabira KM4000. It comes from a Goa-based startup called Kabira Mobility.

The new Kabira KM4000 electric bike is a naked streetfighter. It reminds us of the old Yamaha FZ-S from the front whereas the side profile, especially the shape of the fuel tank, and the tail lamp are quite identical to those of the Kawasaki Z1000. Interestingly, Kabira Mobility has also launched another electric motorcycle called Kabira KM3000 which is a fully-faired machine reminiscent of the Kawasaki Ninja 300.

Speaking at the launch, Jaibir S. Siwach, CEO, Kabira Mobility, said:

It gives us immense pleasure to be there to launch these ‘Made in India’ hi-speed electric bikes. These bikes are a living testament to technological superiority and styling. We plan to extend our electric bike range by introducing more products to our portfolio. We believe that today’s young and mobile Indian has a strong appetite for powerful bikes simultaneously without causing any damage to the environment, and so, we see significant potential for these bikes in India. We aim to create a strong network that will provide our customers with a world-class experience and encourage the electric super biking segment in India.

Kabira KM4000 Specs

The KM4000 electric motorcycle has a Li-ion battery pack which has a usable capacity of 4.4kWh. In a single charge, it can provide a max range of 90km, 110km, and 150km when being ridden in the Sports, City, and Eco mode respectively. To charge the battery pack, there are two modes - Eco Charge and Boost Charge. The former takes 6 hrs 30 mins to fully charge the battery pack whereas the latter can do it in just 2 hrs.

Kabira Mobility has fitted a 5000W motor in the KM4000. It can generate a peak power of 8000W. It is capable of taking the electric motorcycle from 0-40km/h in just 3.1 seconds. The top speed is 120km/h.

Kabira KM4000 Dimensions Aspect Measurements Length 2050mm Width 740mm Height 1280mm Wheelbase 1500mm Ground clearance 200mm Seat height 800mm

Kabira KM4000 Price & Availability

The new Kabira KM4000 electric motorcycle has been priced at INR 1,36,990 (ex-showroom, Goa). Bookings will be open from 20 Feb 2021 and the deliveries will start in May. Initially, the KM4000 will be available in 9 cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Goa, and Dharwad.

