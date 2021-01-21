Okinawa Dual electric scooter launched for last-mile delivery services

After getting teased last week, the Okinawa Dual electric scooter has now been launched in India. The EV-maker has designed the new E2W to transform the last-mile delivery services in the country.

Okinawa Dual Specs

The new Okinawa Dual uses a 250W electric motor which is capable of taking the electric scooter to a top speed of 25 km/h, and thus, it does not require any registration or driving license to be put to use. The detachable 48W 55Ah Li-ion battery pack delivers a max range of 130 km in a full single charge, which takes 4-5 hours. But 80% charge can be achieved in 1.5 hours.

Okinawa Dual Features

Okinawa says that its new Dual electric scooter has the largest loading capacity available on any two-wheeler. There are provisions made both at the front and rear of the EV for carrying heavy cargo such as gas cylinders, heavy hardware equipment, water cans, and more. Okinawa is also providing additional customised accessories like a delivery box, cold storage boxes for medicines, cylinder carrier, etc. No wonder why Okinawa is calling the new Dual as India’s first customisable B2B E2W. Some of the other features of the Okinawa Dual include a remote on function, side footrest, hard mat design, phone holder, charging port, and water bottle carrier.

Although the primary purpose of the new Okinawa Dual electric scooter is to provide last-mile delivery services, it is also available for individuals for personal usage. For personal utilisation, the company is offering an additional push-type pillion seat, a lower 48V 28Ah battery pack that can be charged 80% in 45 minutes and 100% in about 2-3 hours and provided a range of 60 km in a single charge.

Okinawa Dual Price

The new electric scooter from Okinawa has been priced at INR 58,998. It has two colour options - Fire Red and Sunshine Yellow. The EV-maker is offering a 3-year warranty on the battery, and 3-year/30,000 km warranty on the powertrain.

