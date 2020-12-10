Hero Electric Optima HX wins the 2020 EV Two-Wheeler of the Year award

The Hero Electric Optima HX has won the 2020 EV Two-Wheeler of the Year award at the 2nd edition of the HiTech Awards. The electric scooter was applauded for providing efficient and sustainable mobility solutions to the masses.

The HiTech Awards aims to acknowledge technical and automobile companies who have made their mark in the industry through interesting innovations. Its 2nd edition was held virtually to honour those who have come up with revolutionary ideas and products.

Excited on winning the prestigious award, Mr Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric, said:

I would like to thank the team at HiTech awards and the esteemed jury for recognising the Hero Optima HX as the 2020 EV Two-wheeler of the year. This award has further fuelled the motivation of our employees, channel partners, vendors, and stakeholder to keep on with this journey. We continue to work towards getting cleaner vehicles on the roads to provide sustainable mobility solutions to our customers. We look forward to a cleaner India with more electric vehicles on the road.

The Optima HX is the city-speed variant of Hero Electric’s Optima range of electric scooters. It is capable of providing a range of 82 km on a single charge. Its top speed is 42 km/h. It comes with the quick-charge feature which reduces the charging time by a good margin. Hero Electric says that the Optima HX will be a perfect option for customers who are looking for a reliable electric two-wheeler for city commutes that can offer good performance and comfort.

In other news, Hero Electric has recently launched the Nyx-HX electric scooter in India. Available at a starting price of INR 64,640 (ex-showroom, Delhi, after FAME II subsidy), the new electric two-wheeler is targetted to provide last-mile mobility solutions for B2B customers.