INR 79,277 Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooter has a range of 110 km

One of the major concerns of people who are planning to buy an electric two-wheeler is the range that the machine can provide in a single charge. Gurgaon-based electric vehicle manufacturer Okinawa has tried to solve this issue with its Praise Pro electric scooter which is capable of covering a distance of 110 km in just 3 hours of charging.

The Okinawa Praise Pro is equipped with a 2 kW detachable lithium-ion battery pack which can be charged via any 5 Amp plug similar to where we charge our smartphones. The battery pack requires 3 hours to get fully juiced up. Since it is detachable, it can be swapped with a fully-charged unit when needed.

Okinawa, the first company to receive FAME 2 approval in the electric two-wheeler segment, has provided the electric scooter with a 1.0 kW BLDC waterproof electric motor which is capable of producing 2.5 kW of peak power. This combination enables the Praise Pro to provide a range of up to 100-110 km in a single charge and also achieve a top speed of over 70 km/h.

Apart from providing a good range, the Okinawa Praise Pro also has an attractive design. It comes with a stylish LED projector headlamp that is accompanied by LED DRLs. At the back, there is an LED taillamp with defogger. Some of the other key features of the electric scooter are:

Aluminium alloy wheels

Digital speedometer

Keyless entry

USB charging socket

Motor walking assist

7-litre under-seat storage

Anti-theft alarm

‘Find my scooter’ function

Central locking

The Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooter is available for INR 79,277 (ex-showroom) and has 3 colour options - Glossy Red Black, Glossy Sparkle Black, and Glossy Blue Black. It comes with a 3-year warranty on the battery and electric motor. Okinawa is also providing roadside assistance with each of their high-speed scooters, including the Praise Pro.

In other news, Okinawa sold the highest-number of high-speed electric scooters in India in FY2020. It was the only EV maker in the country to cross the 10,000 sales mark in the high-speed electric scooter segment in the last fiscal.