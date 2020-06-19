Okinawa leads high-speed electric scooter sales in FY2020 - Report

Okinawa sold the highest-number of high-speed electric scooters in India in FY2020. The Gurgaon-based company was the only EV maker in the country to cross the 10,000 sales mark in the high-speed electric scooter segment in the last fiscal.

The electric vehicle industry in India, although slowly, is growing year by year. In FY2019, a total of 1,30,000 EVs were sold in the country. This total comprised 1,26,000 two-wheelers, 3,600 cars and around 400 buses.

In FY2020, the total sales figure for EVs in India increased to 1,56,000, marking a hike of 20% from FY2019. Out of the total, 1,52,000 (97.43%) were two-wheelers, 3,400 (2.17%) were four-wheelers and 600 (0.38%) were buses.

Clearly, electric two-wheelers were the biggest contributors in the total electric vehicle sales in the financial year 2020. However, 97% of the sales in the electric two-wheeler space comprised electric scooters while the remaining 3% included electric motorcycles and cycles.

Okinawa, the first company to receive FAME 2 approval in the electric two-wheeler segment, sold the highest number of high-speed electric scooters and was the only EV brand which crossed the 10,000 sales mark in FY2020. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were the states where the company's scooters were in high demand.

Following Okinawa in the high-speed electric scooter segment is Hero Electric which recorded a sale of 7,399 units. The 3rd spot was taken by the Bengaluru-based EV startup Ather Energy which managed to sell 2,908 units in the financial year 2020.

Also Read: Okinawa electric scooters now available with custom hand-painted themes

In related news, Okinawa has announced that it has sold over 1,000 electric scooters in a month since the nationwide lockdown restrictions for economic activities were relaxed. Within a month, at the time when only 60-70% touchpoints out of 350+ dealerships functional across the country, it managed to dispatch over 1,200 units of its electric scooters.