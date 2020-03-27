Official: Kawasaki ZX-25R launch postponed because of Coronavirus outbreak [Video]

It's official! Kawasaki has announced the postponement of the launch of the much-awaited ZX-25R due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The highly anticipated Kawasaki ZX-25R was scheduled to break cover on 4 April 2020 in Indonesia. However, because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Indonesian govt has imposed strict rules to maintain social and physical distancing. Consequently, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer had to call off the launch event.

Following is Kawasaki’s official statement:

"We are sorry to inform you of the postponement of the Ninja ZX-25R release, including the Pre-order/indent delay.”

The Kawasaki ZX-25R launch has been postponed indefinitely. The company has not announced any future date for the event. It will do so when the current health situation normalises.

Considering the immense popularity that the Kawasaki ZX-25R has gained well before its launch, many enthusiasts must have been impatiently waiting for it to be launched. Now, they will have to wait some more.

The Kawasaki ZX-25R features an insane in-line 4-cylinder engine that has a displacement of 249 cc. It is a liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, high-revving mill which is expected to produce over 45 PS of power. In December last year, Kawasaki had released a teaser video of the ZX-25R which revealed that the quarter-litre rocket will redline at 17,000 rpm!

The ZX-25R nails it in terms of engine and performance but in the area of styling, it's not even close to what speculative renderings had us expecting. However, even though it looks similar to other fully-faired small capacity Kawasaki motorcycles, we have no complaints whatsoever. It has a twin-LED headlight, aggressive and sharp fairing design with integrated side turn indicators, a high-rise tail for the sporty stance, and whatnot.

Kawasaki ZX-25R Key Features:

Semi-digital instrument console

Shift indicator

Gear position indicator

LED lighting

ABS

Traction control

Quick-shifter

USD forks

Clip-on handlebars

The Kawasaki ZX-25R has caused a stir not just amongst the motorcycle enthusiasts but also amongst other bikemakers. No wonder why Honda has prepared its 2020 CBR250RR with more firepower to compete with the ZX-25R.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.