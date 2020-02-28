Kawasaki ZX-25R along with its 250 cc 4-cylinder engine displayed in Japan [Video]

The Kawasaki ZX-25R has to be one of the most anticipated motorcycles of the year. It has been in the limelight primarily because of its spectacular 250 cc 4-cylinder engine, an uncommon affair for quarter-litre motorcycles. The upcoming supersport bike and its engine have been put up on display at the Kawasaki Motorcycle Fair 2020 in Japan.

Kawasaki has the engine and ZX-25R placed next to each other. It has also made an arrangement to have the soundtrack of the bike in action being played in the background. The sound of the aggressive downshifts tells us that the ZX-25R would be equipped with a KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter).

For a 4-cylinder engine, this 250 cc unit is pretty compact. It has a short-stroke length and thus a short top and a wider bottom. This means that the engine has a high-revving nature (it redlines at 17,000 rpm) which has already been confirmed by Kawasaki. On the right side of the engine, there is the cam chain whereas the cam chain tensioner is present at the back along with the water hose doorway and the starter motor. On the left side, the water pump and generator coil are placed.

Since the Kawasaki ZX-25R is a purely performance-oriented motorcycle, Kawasaki has designed the tip of the oil pan a bit sharper so that the oil can be sucked by the oil pump even when the bike is being ridden aggressively and quickly changing directions. At the head of the engine, there are the plug caps with some kind of a built-in condenser. Also, it seems that Kawasaki has added a secondary air system for exhaust gas cleaning or regulation to minimise the content of harmful emissions.

Also Read: Kawasaki ZX-25R to be priced at INR 3.32 lakh in Indonesia

As of now, Kawasaki hasn’t released the complete specs of the ZX-25R. We are expecting to get all the details on 4 April 2020 when it is displayed at the Kawasaki Bike Week 2020 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Whether the company plans to launch it in India is yet to be known.

[Source: young-machine.com]