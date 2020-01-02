BS-VI Hyundai Santro petrol specs and grades leaked, to be launched soon

The Hyundai Santro will be soon launched in an updated, BS-VI version. Here are the specifications of the BS-VI compliant Hyundai Santro petrol, and the grades it will be sold in.

The BS-VI version of the Hyundai Santro's 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine delivers exactly the same, 50.7 kW (69 PS) of maximum power as the BS-IV version, and at the same engine speed - 5,500 rpm. The torque rating is expected to be the same - 10.1 kg.m (99 Nm) at 4,500 rpm. 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual will be the transmission choices.

The Hyundai Santro will remain the same in terms of dimensions. It measures 3,610 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width and 1,560 mm in height. Also, its regular trims Era Executive, Magna, Sportz and Asta will be continued.

With the BS-VI update, expect marginally higher prices in comparison to the current model. The new Hyundai Santro could be around INR 10,000-20,000 costlier than the current model, depending on the configuration.

BS-IV Hyundai Santro - Prices

Configuration Prices 1.1L Petrol Engine Petrol 5-Speed Manual Santro 1.1MT Era Executive INR 429,990 1.1L Petrol Engine Petrol 5-Speed Manual Santro 1.1 MT Magna INR 481,990 1.1L Petrol Engine Petrol 5-Speed Manual Santro 1.1 MT Sportz INR 512,990 1.1L Petrol Engine Petrol 5-Speed Manual Santro 1.1MT Sportz SE INR 516,890 1.1L Petrol Engine Petrol Smart Auto AMT Santro 1.1 AMT Magna INR 530,990 1.1L Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) Petrol 5-Speed Manual Santro 1.1 MT CNG Magna INR 547,990 1.1L Petrol Engine Petrol 5-Speed Manual Santro 1.1 MT Asta INR 556,490 1.1L Petrol Engine Petrol Smart Auto AMT Santro 1.1 AMT Sportz INR 570,990 1.1L Petrol Engine Petrol Smart Auto AMT Santro 1.1 AMT Sportz SE INR 574,890 1.1L Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) Petrol 5-Speed Manual Santro 1.1 MT CNG Sportz INR 578,990

In other updates, even the Hyundai Verna will receive a BS-VI compliant engine by April. This BS-VI unit will be introduced prior to the facelift in order to ensure that the sales continue even after March.

(All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)