Mid-range 2020 Hyundai i20 with wheel caps spied in S. Korea

A new set of spy images of the 2020 Hyundai i20 has sprung out from South Korea. The test mule can be seen wearing steel wheels with wheel caps. The use of wheel caps indicates that the test mule is in a mid-range trim.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 will flaunt heavy exterior changes but its profile will remain more or less the same, save for the omission of rear quarter glass. Elsewhere, the most prominent changes will show up in the form of a new front grille, newly designed bumpers and repositioned license plate indentation. The headlights and tail lights will also carry a new design, and they'll likely be LED units. Like the old model, the all-new model will have that typical European look.

The next-gen Hyundai i20 will likely be based on an upgraded version of the old car's platform. As far as interiors go, there will be a more elegantly designed dashboard, new steering wheel and centre console, and a fully digital instrument cluster. Also new will likely be an 8-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It goes without saying that there'll be a host of BlueLink connected vehicle technologies on board as well.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 should be offered with 83 PS 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol, 100 PS 1.0L turbocharged petrol and 90 PS 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine options. The diesel engine will likely become available only in the second half of the year, though. As for the transmissions, customers may get to choose between 5-speed MT, CVT and 6-speed MT.

Also Read: Hyundai Verna to get BS-VI petrol engine before facelift

A previous report suggests that there will be an N-Line or N performance variant at a later stage, maybe with an exclusive engine-transmission combination of 120 PS 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine and 7-speed DCT.

[Image Source: Blog.Naver]