Next-gen Hyundai Creta could be Hyundai Santa Fe-inspired in Brazil - Report

01/01/2020 - 15:55 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
The Brazil-made second-gen Hyundai Creta has been known to carry a design different from the second-gen Hyundai ix25. It could bear some resemblance to the fourth-gen Hyundai Santa Fe, as per a new report from QuatroRodas.

Brazilian Spec 2021 Hyundai Creta Rendering
Brazilian automotive illustrator Kleber Silva's rendering shows how the front-end of the Hyundai Santa Fe-inspired Hyundai Creta may look like.

The first-gen Hyundai Creta manufactured all around the world has looked the same as the first-gen Hyundai ix25. The second-gen Hyundai ix25’s polarising design, inspired by the Hyundai Palisade flagship model, is a bit too bizarre for markets like India and Brazil. While Hyundai’s Indian subsidiary has decided to go ahead with an almost identical design anyway, its Brazilian subsidiary is considering a much different exterior.

According to a person in the know-how of the future plans of Hyundai’s Brazilian arm, the second-gen Hyundai Creta made in Piracicaba should look similar to the fourth-gen Hyundai Santa Fe. In a related development, the latter itself is scheduled to get a facelift in the second quarter of this year, as per a recent report from South Korea’s Electronic Times Internet. The facelifted Hyundai Santa Fe goes by the codename ‘Hyundai TM PE’ internally.

Brazilian Spec 2021 Hyundai Creta Illustration
Brazilian automotive illustrator Kleber Silva's rendering shows how the rear-end of the Hyundai Santa Fe-inspired Hyundai Creta may look like.

Also See: India-bound next-gen 2020 Hyundai Tucson spied once again

As for the Indian-spec second-gen Hyundai Creta, the only noteworthy difference we’ve seen from the second-gen Hyundai ix25 so far is with the radiator grille. Its debut will likely take place at Auto Expo 2020. Expect sales to commence shortly after, by March. The Brazilian-spec Hyundai Creta with its significantly different exterior design won’t be out until the end of this year.

[News Source: quatrorodas.abril.com.br]

[News Source 2: Electronic Times Internet]

[Image Source: behance.net]

