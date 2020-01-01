Next-gen Hyundai Creta could be Hyundai Santa Fe-inspired in Brazil - Report

The Brazil-made second-gen Hyundai Creta has been known to carry a design different from the second-gen Hyundai ix25. It could bear some resemblance to the fourth-gen Hyundai Santa Fe, as per a new report from QuatroRodas.

The first-gen Hyundai Creta manufactured all around the world has looked the same as the first-gen Hyundai ix25. The second-gen Hyundai ix25’s polarising design, inspired by the Hyundai Palisade flagship model, is a bit too bizarre for markets like India and Brazil. While Hyundai’s Indian subsidiary has decided to go ahead with an almost identical design anyway, its Brazilian subsidiary is considering a much different exterior.

According to a person in the know-how of the future plans of Hyundai’s Brazilian arm, the second-gen Hyundai Creta made in Piracicaba should look similar to the fourth-gen Hyundai Santa Fe. In a related development, the latter itself is scheduled to get a facelift in the second quarter of this year, as per a recent report from South Korea’s Electronic Times Internet. The facelifted Hyundai Santa Fe goes by the codename ‘Hyundai TM PE’ internally.

As for the Indian-spec second-gen Hyundai Creta, the only noteworthy difference we’ve seen from the second-gen Hyundai ix25 so far is with the radiator grille. Its debut will likely take place at Auto Expo 2020. Expect sales to commence shortly after, by March. The Brazilian-spec Hyundai Creta with its significantly different exterior design won’t be out until the end of this year.

