New TVS Bike Will Have At Least Four Colour Options, Unveil Tomorrow

TVS Motor Company has been releasing multiple teaser videos of its upcoming 125cc motorcycle. One of these clips has revealed that the new TVS bike will have at least four colour options.

At one point in the below teaser video, we can see that there are four units of the new TVS bike parked together. Each model has a different colour. We can spot the yellow and red paint schemes with blacked-out fuel tank shrouds bearing TVS Motor Company’s 3D logo. The other two colours are not so clear in the footage. We reckon that these could be either blue or black. Chances of a grey shade are also present.

We will get to know the exact number and shades of colour options that the new TVS bike will be made available, tomorrow, 16 Sept, when TVS Motor Company will do the unveiling. Until that happens, we do know some key features of the upcoming two-wheeler thanks to the teaser videos.

The new TVS bike will be equipped with stylish, split-type LED DRLs that are integrated into the LED headlamp. We find them to be quite interesting and unique and should certainly enhance the motorcycle’s overall visual appeal. The new TVS bike will also have a sporty LED taillamp setup. Just like the LED DRLs, these will have a split-type design, too. While the headlamp and taillight are LEDs, the turn signals use halogen bulbs.

The single-piece tube-type handlebar of the new TVS bike is expected to offer an upright riding stance for a relaxed posture. The switchgear seems to have been borrowed from the TVS Apache RTR series. Apart from that, TVS Motor Company will also incorporate a fully digital and colour display for the instrumentation. It will show details like the tachometer, speedometer, gear position indicator, odometer, trip meters, tell-tale lights, etc.