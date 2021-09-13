New TVS Bike Teased, to Get Stylish LED DRLs, Digital Console & More

It recently became official that a new TVS bike will be launched soon. Mr Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, had revealed that a 125cc motorcycle is on the cards. And now, we have a bunch of official teaser images that give us a glimpse of some of the key features of the upcoming TVS bike.

The new TVS bike will be equipped with stylish LED DRLs. They will have a split-type design and be integrated into the headlamp. We find them to be quite interesting and unique and should certainly enhance the motorcycle’s overall visual appeal. The teaser images also reveal that the new TVS bike will also have a sporty LED taillamp setup. Just like the LED DRLs, these will have a split-type design, too. While the headlamp and taillight are LEDs, the turn signals use halogen bulbs.

Another interesting feature of the new TVS bike will be the split seats. The motorcycle will also have a single-piece pillion grab rail. We can also see that the fuel tank will have some eye-catching design with a blacked-out portion in the middle which looks fantastic in the yellow shade that we see in the images here.

The single-piece tube-type handlebar of the new TVS bike is expected to offer an upright riding stance for a relaxed posture. The switchgear seems to have been borrowed from the TVS Apache RTR series. Apart from that, TVS Motor Company will also incorporate a fully digital and colour display for the instrumentation. It will show details like the tachometer, speedometer, gear position indicator, odometer, trip meters, tell-tale lights, etc.

TVS Motor Company is yet to announce the name of its new motorcycle. Speculations say that it is going to be the TVS Fiero 125. On the other hand, rumours about the usage of the TVS Apache RTR 125 moniker are also in the air.