New TVS Bike Launch on 16 Sept, KTM 125 Duke, Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Rival?

TVS Motor Company is preparing to launch a new motorcycle in the Indian market. Most likely, it is going to be a performance-oriented 125cc bike that will be unveiled on 16 Sept. Would it lock horns with the KTM 125 Duke, Bajaj Pulsar NS125, and the likes?

TVS Motor Company is yet to announce the specs of its upcoming motorcycle. However, the company has started to share teaser videos of the same. And going by the looks of it, we believe that the new TVS motorcycle will have the performance, style, features, and hardware to put up some good fight against the well-known players in the segment like the KTM 125 Duke and Bajaj Pulsar NS125.

Some of the features of the new TVS bike that have been revealed via the teaser videos include a fully digital and colour instrument cluster. It will contain a plethora of information such as tachometer, speedometer, gear position indicator, odometer, trip meters, and more. The new motorcycle will also have eye-catching LED DRLs with a split-type design integrated into the modern-looking LED headlamp.

Speaking of lighting, the taillamps of the new TVS bike will also have LEDs, however, the turn signals will be fitted with conventional halogen bulbs. We wonder whether TVS Motor Company will incorporate hazard lights or not. Apart from that, the new TVS bike will also have split seats and a single-piece pillion grab rail.

The fuel tank of the new TVS bike will have some eye-catching design with a blacked-out portion in the middle which looks fantastic in the yellow shade that we have seen in the teasers. There will also be the company’s 3D badge on the fuel tank for an added premium touch. Full details about the new product will be revealed on 16 Sept when TVS Motor Company will launch the motorcycle.