New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Spied, to Rival Jawa Khakhi - VIDEO

As per a recent media report, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be launched in India on 27 August 2021. Until that happens, here’s a new spy video of the upcoming motorcycle that shows a very interesting colour option - the Signals Edition, that will rival the Jawa Khakhi.

The current model of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is also available in the Signals edition that offers two colour options - Airborne Blue and Stormrider Sand. The livery of the new model that has been caught on camera resembles the latter with some new features.

We can see in the video that the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals has a similar shade of brown that we have in the current model. To spice things up a little, RE has added a new “Signals 350” logo, that looks pretty cool, on the side panels. Apart from that, the motorcycle is also fitted with split type seats with a dark brown colour.

The fuel tank of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals continues to have a unique combination of letters and numbers. There is also an embossed “RE” logo to enhance the premium-ness and classy look of the motorcycle. So, we have 3 colours in the picture here - brown body colour, dark brown seat colour, and blacked-out parts. Do you like this combination? Let us know in the comment section.

Apart from the livery, the new spy shot also shows the rear tyre of the upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 350. While the size and brand are not visible, it is likely to be a 110/90-18” tyre sourced from CEAT. Some of the other key features of the new model include a semi-digital instrument cluster, Tripper Navigation, and an all-new engine that also powers the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.