New Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Feature Hazard Lamps - Spied in Action

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be equipped with several new features. Most of them have been revealed in various previous spy shots. Now, a new spy video has surfaced online telling us that the next-gen Classic 350 will also come equipped with hazard lamps.

We can see in the latest spy video that two prototypes of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 are parked on the side of a road. The model in the front is rocking a full-black paint job and running on wire-spoke wheels. The second model also has a black colour but it has different graphics on the fuel tank. It is also fitted with stylish alloy wheels.

As the rider of the first model takes off, the second rider wears his helmet and switches on the motorcycle. We can clearly see that both the rear side turn signals are blinking together revealing that the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be equipped with hazard lamps.

Now, it is unclear at the moment whether the hazard lamps will be provided as standard fitment or not because the turn signals of the first motorcycle did not light up. It could be possible that the rider of that particular model did not switch the hazard lamps on. However, we will need to wait until the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is launched to get this doubt cleared.

Speaking of launch, as per a recent media report, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is slated to finally break cover officially on 27 August 2021. It is likely to be made available in multiple variants. There would be single-seat and dual-seat versions, alloy wheel and wire-spoke wheel variants, and single disc and dual disc trims. As for the pricing, the expected starting price of the new Classic 350 is INR 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is likely to surpass the INR 2.0 lakh (ex-showroom) mark for the higher-end models.