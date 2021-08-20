New Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Not Have Kick Start Feature

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the highly awaited launches of the year. As per previous media reports, the Chennai-based two-wheeler giant will introduce the new model on 27 August 2021. While there are still a few days left, thanks to all the spy shots and videos, many details of the next-gen model have already been revealed including that, just like the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, the new Classic 350 will not have the kick start feature.

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be based on the brand’s new J-platform which also underpins the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. Both motorcycles also share the same engine - a 349cc single-cylinder motor featuring an advanced SOHC and a balancer shaft for smooth operation and reduced vibration. This engine in the Meteor 350 makes 20.2 BHP of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

To fire up this engine in the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, the company has provided only the electric or self-start function. There is no kick start feature. Similarly, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will only have the electric or self-start option and the kick start function will be unavailable.

Why do you think Royal Enfield has taken this step? Let us know in the comments below. Also, do share your opinion about the exclusion of the kick start in the new Classic 350.

The current BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with both electric as well as kick start function. The motorcycle is available in two variants - single-channel ABS and dual-channel ABS. Both variants draw power from the same 346cc single-cylinder engine featuring fuel injection. This air-cooled motor is capable of delivering 19.1 BHP of max power at 5250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm.