Jawa-Royal Enfield Classic 350 Rivalry Gets More Intense

The rivalry between Jawa and Royal Enfield Classic 350 has become more intense as Classic Legends introduces two new colours of the Jawa to commemorate India's victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan as part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh. The new paint schemes include Midnight Grey and Khakhi. The latter resembles the Stormrider Sand colour of the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

All the chrome treatment of the Jawa has been finished in matte black for the new colour options. So, the engine, wheels, exhaust pipes, and even the headlight bezel have been blacked out. This gives a more masculine and bold look to the motorcycle.

Also Read: 2021 Jawa 42 Features Shown Up-Close in Walkaround Video

What makes the new liveries even more special is the treatment done on the fuel tank. There are tri-colour strips at the centre, running along the length of the fuel tank. They are accompanied by the Indian Army emblem and insignia that reads 'Commemorating 50 years of the 1971 war victory,' followed by '1971-2021 Special Edition'. Jawa claims that it's the first manufacturer that has been allowed to do so on a production bike.

The new Jawa colours feature only cosmetic changes. No mechanical revisions have been made to the motorcycle. Hence, powering the two-wheeler is the same 293cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 27.33 PS of max power and 27.02 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 - Top-End Battle of Retro Bikes

The Jawa in its new Midnight Grey and Khakhi colours costs INR 1.93 lakh. On the other hand, the regular model of the motorcycle is available at a starting price of INR 1.77 lakh. Bookings of both new paint schemes are now open. Interested buyers can make a reservation online on the company’s official website.

What do you think of the new Jawa colours? Let us know in the comments below.

All prices are ex-showroom