New Audi Q4 e-tron Variant Offers More Range, Faster Charging

Audi is expanding its Q4 e-tron lineup with a new entry-level variant that prioritizes range and convenience. The Q4 40 e-tron, available for order from mid-February, features a larger 63 kWh battery, offering up to 412 km of range (423 km for the Sportback).

Fast-charging capabilities allow the battery to reach 80% in just 24 minutes, with 150 km of range added in just 10 minutes. Powered by a 150 kW (204 PS) rear-mounted motor, it accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 8.1 seconds, with a top speed of 160 km/h.

Additional features like manual battery preconditioning and predictive maintenance reminders enhance daily usability. The model supports DC charging at 165 kW and offers a towing capacity of up to 1,200 kg. With premium equipment and increased range, the Q4 40 e-tron strengthens Audi’s position in the premium EV segment.