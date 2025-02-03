Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Electric Motorcycle Launched in India

Bangalore-based EV startup Ultraviolette has launched the F77 SuperStreet, a street-focused electric motorcycle priced from ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Available in Standard and Recon variants, bookings open on January 31, with deliveries set for March 2025.

Sporting a fully-faired design similar to the F77 Mach 2, the SuperStreet features a sharp LED headlamp and a taller handlebar for improved city riding comfort. It packs a 10.3 kWh battery powering a 30 kW motor, delivering a 155 km/h top speed and a claimed 323 km range.

Speaking at the launch, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-Founder, Ultraviolette said, “From launching the F77 MACH 2 last year, within a short span of 8 months, we are proud to introduce yet another significant milestone through our intensive R&D - the F77 SuperStreet. The F77 SuperStreet was conceived from the invaluable feedback received from customers and is a true testament to further strengthening our commitment towards them. This motorcycle perfectly combines power, agility, and a futuristic design to deliver an exhilarating riding experience that seamlessly integrates advanced engineering with everyday usability.”

Advanced tech includes 3-level traction control, 10 levels of regenerative braking, Dynamic Stability Control, Hill Hold, and Delta Watch, which alerts owners of potential encroachments. The F77 SuperStreet is offered in Turbo Red, Afterburner Yellow, Stellar White, and Cosmic Black.