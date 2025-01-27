2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Bookings Open in India

Ducati India has officially opened bookings for the 2025 Panigale V4 across all dealerships, with a booking amount set at ₹5 lakh. The superbike is expected to carry a price tag of around ₹31 lakh (ex-showroom), marking a ₹4 lakh premium over the outgoing model.

Unveiled during World Ducati Week last year, the 2025 Panigale V4 boasts notable updates. While the engine remains largely unchanged apart from emission tweaks, Ducati has significantly refined its dynamics. The most striking change is the shift from a single-sided to a dual-sided swingarm, shedding 2.7 kg in the process.

The design has also evolved, featuring sleeker LED headlights and a more fluid fairing. Despite repositioned winglets, the aerodynamic downforce remains unchanged, ensuring high-speed stability.

Hardware upgrades include Brembo Hypure monobloc calipers, Öhlins electronic suspension, and a revised monoshock that cuts 800 grams of weight. The Panigale V4 now rides on grippier Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa V4 tyres for improved track performance.

Tech-wise, it’s loaded with ride modes, power modes, wheelie control, and the new Race eCBS system, which optimizes rear load distribution without manual braking. These settings are managed via a new 6.9-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity.

With premium upgrades and enhanced performance, the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 aims to set new benchmarks for superbike enthusiasts in India.

