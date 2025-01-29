Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Hits 5 Lakh Sales Milestone

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has achieved a major milestone, crossing 500,000 units in global sales since its launch in August 2022. As one of the brand’s fastest-growing models, the compact roadster has found a loyal fanbase worldwide.

Designed for urban riders, the Hunter 350 blends agility, style, and Royal Enfield’s signature charm. Its nimble handling and retro-modern appeal make it a top choice for young motorcyclists, whether navigating city streets or cruising open roads.

The Hunter 350's success extends beyond Indian metros, making strong inroads into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. It is also gaining traction internationally, with availability across APAC, Europe, North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.

With its versatile appeal and growing popularity, the Hunter 350 continues to reinforce Royal Enfield’s dominance in the midsize motorcycle segment.