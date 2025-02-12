Corvette ZR1 Shatters Five U.S. Lap Records

The 2025 Corvette ZR1 has cemented its place as a track weapon, setting five new production car lap records across top U.S. circuits. With four different General Motors engineers behind the wheel, the ZR1 showcased its blistering performance during an extensive track tour.

Lap Records Set by the Corvette ZR1:

Watkins Glen Long Course – 1:52.7 (Bill Wise)

Road America – 2:08.6 (Brian Wallace)

Road Atlanta – 1:22.8 (Chris Barber)

VIR Full Course – 1:47.7 (Aaron Link)

VIR Grand Course – 2:32.3 (Aaron Link)

The record-setting car was a pre-production ZR1 equipped with the optional ZTK Performance Package, featuring a massive carbon-fiber rear wing, front dive planes, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R ZP tires. With a 1,064-hp twin-turbo V8, the ZR1 rockets from 0-60 mph in 2.3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 233 mph—performance figures unmatched by any production car under $1 million.

With a team of GM’s top test drivers—each boasting Nürburgring certification—the ZR1 was pushed to its limits on some of the fastest circuits in America. These lap times prove that Chevrolet’s supercar contender is built to dominate both the road and track.