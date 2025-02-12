Top Car Accessories You Should Have

Most car owners install accessories on their vehicles to enhance their looks. While there are many add-ons, like bull bars and flashlights, that should be avoided entirely, we are sharing with you the top car accessories that every vehicle owner should have.

1. Dash Cam

Going by the increasing incidents of road rage, it has become essential to install a dash cam in your car. The recorded footage can be used to prove your allegations against ill-behaved road users in case the cops get involved. Moreover, the camera can be used to record fun videos of you and your friends on a road trip. They can even help you with the approval of your insurance claims as the recording can be used as evidence by the insurance companies. Some high-end dash cams also alert the driver of potential fatigue.

2. Car cover

Most of our cities have a dusty environment, which means the vehicles get quite dirty even if they have remained parked throughout the day. Therefore, it's a good idea to invest in a good car cover in case you do not have a covered parking space. Other than protecting your vehicle from dust, the car cover even prevents bird droppings and rainwater from getting in contact with your prized possession.

3. Cleaning cloth

Of course, it would be strange to use the car cover when you have parked your car in the office parking lot. In such a case, a good cleaning cloth can be used to quickly wipe off the dirt or dust from your vehicle before leaving the office premises. That said, please note that you can't use any cloth for this purpose as certain fabrics can damage the paint. Therefore, invest in a good cleaning cloth that has been tested to work well on sheet metal.

4. Car seat cover

A car seat cover is more than just an aesthetic upgrade—it’s a practical investment that protects your seats from wear, spills, and fading. Whether you choose leather, fabric, or waterproof materials, seat covers enhance comfort while preserving your car’s resale value. They also add a personalized touch to your interior, making your vehicle feel more stylish and tailored to your taste. Easy to install and maintain, car seat covers ensure a cleaner, more durable, and visually appealing cabin, making every drive more enjoyable.

5. Air freshener

No matter how clean the interior of your car is, you would need it to smell nice to completely appreciate the ambience. Hence, invest in a good car perfume or an air freshener that will make you feel good every time you get inside your vehicle. Having a pleasant smell in your cabin can even keep you relaxed while dealing with slow-moving traffic.

6. Car Neck Pillow

A car neck pillow is a must-have for anyone who spends long hours on the road. It provides essential support to your neck and shoulders, reducing strain and preventing stiffness, especially during long drives or road trips. Designed to maintain proper posture, a neck pillow helps alleviate discomfort caused by prolonged sitting, making your journey more comfortable and relaxing. Whether you're a daily commuter or a frequent traveler, investing in a high-quality car neck pillow ensures better comfort, improved spinal alignment, and a more enjoyable driving experience.

7. Jumper cable

Having a drained battery in the middle of nowhere is a nightmare that every car owner dreads. Therefore, one should always carry a pair of jumper cables to quickly get out of a potentially sticky situation. These cables can be used to draw power from another vehicle's battery to start the car.