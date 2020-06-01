Royal Enfield developing a new platform between 350-650 cc - Report

Apart from working on “several” new 650 cc bikes, Royal Enfield is also developing a brand-new mid-sized platform. This mid-sized platform will lie in between the company’s 350 cc and 650 cc platforms.

Royal Enfield didn’t update its 500 cc bikes to comply with the stricter BS6 emission standards and discontinued them in India. This left a huge void between the brand’s 350 cc and 650 cc motorcycles. The company is working on a new mid-size platform to bridge this gap.

Speaking about the new 350-650 cc platform with carandbike recently, Vinod Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield, said:

We are focused on the mid-sized segment and our goal is to grow the global mid-sized market. My belief is that it will significantly grow as there will be more aspiration for mid-sized products. Demand is also falling for very high-end products so those buyers are also coming down.

The Chennai-based two-wheeler giant has developed a new 350 cc platform which will be introduced in the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 that will be launched in India very soon. The company has plans to create several new 350 cc models based on this latest platform.

It is quite likely that instead of toning down its existing 650 cc twin-cylinder platform, Royal Enfield would use its latest 350 cc single-cylinder platform to build a new 350-650 cc platform. This will ensure that the costs are minimal and the brand can cater to the needs of more customers in the 350-650 cc segment.

In other news, several owners of the BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan had complained about a stalling problem. Although Royal Enfield has not made a formal announcement regarding this, its concerned authorities have issued certain guidelines to rectify the problem for the affected units.

[Source: carandbike.com]