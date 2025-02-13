Lamborghini Accademia Neve Marks a Decade of Ice-Driving Thrills

Lamborghini’s Accademia Neve recently celebrated its 10th anniversary in Livigno, delivering an adrenaline-packed experience on frozen terrain. This exclusive event saw international guests test their driving skills with the Urus SE, Revuelto, and Huracán Sterrato on an ice track designed to push both driver and machine to the limit.

Under the guidance of Lamborghini Squadra Corse instructors, participants executed advanced maneuvers, experiencing the raw power and agility of these high-performance models. Bridgestone’s Blizzak LM005 tires provided optimal grip on the icy surface, enhancing the driving dynamics.

Beyond the high-speed action, luxury was at the heart of the experience. Guests enjoyed premium hospitality, personalized Macron jackets, and immersive soundscapes by Sonus faber. Gourmet dining and a VIP lounge overlooking the track added to the exclusivity.

The celebrations don’t stop here—Lamborghini’s Accademia program continues in summer with high-speed Mach I and Mach II track events at Vallelunga Circuit, offering enthusiasts another chance to push Lamborghini’s finest to their limits.