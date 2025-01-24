2025 Honda Activa Arrives with TFT Display, Bluetooth & USB Charging

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the updated 2025 Activa, bringing advanced technology, enhanced features, and regulatory compliance to India’s favorite scooter. Prices start at ₹80,950 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Advanced Features and New Colours

The 2025 Activa gets an OBD2B-compliant 109.51cc PGM-Fi engine, producing 5.88 kW at 8,000 RPM and 9.05 Nm at 5,500 RPM. It also features an Idling Stop System for improved fuel efficiency.

On the tech front, the scooter now comes with a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, supporting the Honda RoadSync app for navigation and call/message alerts. A USB Type-C charging port adds to rider convenience.

Aesthetic upgrades include alloy wheels on both the DLX and H-Smart variants. It is available in three trims—STD, DLX, and H-Smart—with six colour options: Pearl Precious White, Decent Blue Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Mat Axis Gray Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue.

Price and Availability

Priced from ₹80,950 (ex-showroom Delhi), the 2025 Honda Activa is now available at HMSI dealerships across India.