Ducati Opens Its Largest Indian Flagship Store in Bengaluru

Speaking on the network expansion, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director at Ducati India, said "Bengaluru has always been a city with a deep connection to motorcycling, and we are thrilled to expand Ducati’s footprint here with this state-of-the-art dealership. This dealership embodies our commitment to provide an unparalleled Ducati experience, bringing together innovation, passion, and the joy of riding. With its cutting-edge features and dedicated zones, VFM Ducati Bengaluru is set to become a hub for the thriving Ducatisti community in Karnataka and we are confident that this new dealership will be a benchmark for the luxury motorcycle segment in India."

Mr Tanveer Chandok, Dealer Principal and Managing Director at VFM Motors, said, “It is an incredible honor to welcome Ducati’s flagship store to Karnataka through our state-of-the-art facility in Bengaluru. Located in Central Bengaluru and housing sales, service, accessories, apparel, warehousing, and an event space all under one roof, this dealership is designed to deliver an unmatched experience for the Ducati community. With over 41 years of expertise in the two-wheeler automotive industry, we deeply understand the industry and the needs of our passionate riders. At VFM Group, we proudly align with Ducati’s legacy of style, sophistication, and performance, and we are fully committed to serving the Ducatisti in Karnataka with excellence, transparency, and passion.”