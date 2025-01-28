Ducati Opens Its Largest Indian Flagship Store in Bengaluru

Ducati has expanded its footprint in India with the grand opening of its flagship store in Bengaluru, the largest Ducati showroom in the country. Partnering with VFM Motors Pvt. Ltd., a Bengaluru-based automotive leader since 1954, the dealership is strategically located on Richmond Road in the city's Central Business District.

Spanning over 10,000 sq. ft., the state-of-the-art facility offers a premium 3S experience—Sales, Service, and Spares—along with a dedicated Scrambler Ducati zone and a Ducati Certified Pre-Owned section. Enhancing the ownership journey, the showroom also features a bespoke café, a personalized configuration studio, and an immersive video screening area. This new Ducati hub sets a new benchmark for luxury motorcycling in India.

Speaking on the network expansion, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director at Ducati India, said "Bengaluru has always been a city with a deep connection to motorcycling, and we are thrilled to expand Ducati’s footprint here with this state-of-the-art dealership. This dealership embodies our commitment to provide an unparalleled Ducati experience, bringing together innovation, passion, and the joy of riding. With its cutting-edge features and dedicated zones, VFM Ducati Bengaluru is set to become a hub for the thriving Ducatisti community in Karnataka and we are confident that this new dealership will be a benchmark for the luxury motorcycle segment in India."

Mr Tanveer Chandok, Dealer Principal and Managing Director at VFM Motors, said, “It is an incredible honor to welcome Ducati’s flagship store to Karnataka through our state-of-the-art facility in Bengaluru. Located in Central Bengaluru and housing sales, service, accessories, apparel, warehousing, and an event space all under one roof, this dealership is designed to deliver an unmatched experience for the Ducati community. With over 41 years of expertise in the two-wheeler automotive industry, we deeply understand the industry and the needs of our passionate riders. At VFM Group, we proudly align with Ducati’s legacy of style, sophistication, and performance, and we are fully committed to serving the Ducatisti in Karnataka with excellence, transparency, and passion.”

