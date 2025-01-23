Ather Rizta Gets Smarter with Multi-Language Dashboard Update

Ather Energy has launched a multi-language dashboard for its family scooter, the Rizta, making it more accessible to Indian riders. The interface now supports eight regional languages—Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada—enhancing the user experience. The rollout starts with Hindi, with other languages following soon.

This move aligns with India’s growing preference for regional language content, as highlighted by the IAMAI-Kantar report. The update will be delivered over-the-air (OTA) via AtherStack, the brand’s in-house software platform, which also powers features like FallSafe, AutoHold, WhatsApp notifications, and Alexa integration.

Launched in April 2024, the Rizta is Ather’s convenience-focused scooter, designed for Indian roads with a spacious seat, flat floorboard, traction control, and a large 56L storage capacity. Ather’s innovation also extends to smart riding gear, including the Halo helmet, which offers features like helmet-to-helmet communication, a premium sound system, and Auto WearDetect sensors.