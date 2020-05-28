BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan stalling issue rectified - Report

Multiple incidents regarding the BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan getting stalled were reported. The Chennai-based company has now rectified the issue, latest media reports say.

Several owners of the BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan had complained about a stalling problem. This usually happened when the dual-sport motorbike was at the lower end of the rev-range. While some customers had experienced their BS6 Himalayan stalling while warming up after a cold start, others had faced this issue during normal idling of the motorcycle. A handful of riders had also reported that the problem occurs when they switch between gears at low speeds, ride in bumper-to-bumper to traffic and the clutch is disengaged for a longer period.

The aforementioned issue seems to be inconsistent and maybe not all the owners of the motorcycle had it. The company’s concerned authorities have issued certain guidelines to rectify it for the affected units.

As per the latest reports, to fix the stalling problem of the BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan involves three steps that include:

Increasing the voltage from 63V to 65V

Changing the setting of the throttle position sensor to 0.5

Increasing the idle rpm of the motorcycle from 1,280 revs to 1,340 revs

Customers who have received this fix have not suffered from the stalling issue again. They have also reported that their BS6 Himalayan now runs much smoother than before.

Also Read: BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan becomes costlier with a price hike

Royal Enfield has not made a formal announcement regarding the BS6 Himalayan's stalling issue. However, it is being said that the Chennai-based two-wheeler giant has asked its dealerships to notify the owners about this problem to get it fixed at no additional cost.

Have you faced any such stalling issue with your BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan? Let us know in the comments.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: rushlane.com]