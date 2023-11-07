New Mahindra Jeeto Strong Launched With Enhanced Load Capacity

Mahindra has launched the “Mahindra Jeeto Strong”. There are more than 200000 satisfied Jeeto customers in the country. The Jeeto Strong retains the core value of Jeeto brand – best-in-segment mileage – while bringing in a higher payload capacity and more features.

The Jeeto Strong is all set to redefine last mile cargo transportation. With a much-higher payload capacity of 815 kg in diesel and 750 kg in CNG, it enhances productivity. It stands out with best-in-segment mileage (32.00 km/l in diesel, 35.00 km/kg in CNG), a first in a sub-2 tonne ICE cargo 4-wheeler - electric vacuum pump-assisted braking, a user-friendly brand-new digital cluster and improved suspension.

To enhance the ownership experience, Mahindra also offers free accidental insurance worth Rs 10 Lakh for the driver, ensuring safety and security of its customers. Mahindra also provides an unmatched 3 Year or 72000 km warranty showcasing its commitment to quality and durability.

Jeeto Strong is a successor to the Jeeto Plus (diesel & CNG) with 100 kg additional payload than the latter. The new Jeeto Strong is attractively priced at Rs 5.50 Lakh for diesel and Rs 5.65 Lakh for CNG, ex-showroom Delhi.