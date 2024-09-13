Truck Safety Takes Priority: Euro NCAP’s New Rating System in Action

Euro NCAP has officially launched testing for its new Truck Safe Rating programme, the first of its kind aimed at improving the safety of heavy vehicles across Europe. Trucks account for just 3% of vehicles on European roads but are involved in nearly 15% of all road fatalities, making this initiative crucial for reducing accidents.

The Truck Safe Rating is designed to reward manufacturers for exceeding basic safety standards, encouraging best practices in vehicle safety. It will help optimize operational safety and costs, and support regulatory advancements in the trucking industry. The programme focuses on real-world collisions, urging manufacturers to implement advanced collision avoidance systems and improve driver visibility.

The first seven trucks being tested are:

DAF XF

Iveco S-WAY

MAN TGX

Mercedes-Benz Actros

Renault Trucks T

Scania R-series

Volvo FH

Tests are being conducted at six Euro NCAP facilities across Europe, including in Spain, Sweden, Germany, Italy, the UK, and France. Results from the first round of tests will be announced on 20 November 2024 at an event in collaboration with HORIBA MIRA in the UK, where the first Truck Safe ratings will be revealed.