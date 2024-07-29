Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 Successfully Completes European Testing Tour

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has triumphantly concluded its 45-day, all-electric eActros 600 European Testing Tour. Covering 22 countries and clocking over 15,000 kilometers, the two near-series prototypes returned to Wörth am Rhein in Germany. The e-trucks traveled 15,269 and 15,939 kilometers, respectively, carrying a 40-ton load and charging exclusively at public charging points.

Tour Highlights: North Cape to Tarifa

Starting from Frankfurt on June 11, the tour's first major highlight was reaching Norway's North Cape, Europe's northernmost road-accessible point, right on time for Midsummer. The journey then headed south, passing through Finland, the Baltics, and several other European countries. Another key milestone was Tarifa, Spain, the southernmost point in Continental Europe. The tour concluded with a return to Germany via Portugal, France, and the Benelux countries.

Insights on Energy Consumption and Performance

The "eActros 600 European Testing Tour 2024" aimed to gather data on energy consumption across various terrains and climates. The eActros 600, with its high battery capacity of over 600 kWh and an efficient in-house developed electric drive axle, achieved a 500-kilometer range without intermediate charging. Mercedes-Benz Trucks plans to share these valuable insights with customers, enhancing the future of electric long-haul trucking.

Christof Weber, Head of Global Testing Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “The two test vehicles mastered the tour with top marks. We can look back on almost seven weeks of exciting experiences and encounters that enabled us to collect many valuable insights. Such a monumental trip requires meticulous preparation and planning, especially with regard to charging at public infrastructure. Even if our experiences with charging stops varied greatly in some cases, it was apparent that battery-electric long-distance haulage is feasible. The eActros 600’s 500 kilometers range without intermediate charging was always a reliable planning factor.”