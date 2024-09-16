Tesla Semi Set for European Debut at IAA 2024

Tesla is set to make a significant appearance at the 2024 IAA Transportation trade show in Hannover with its all-electric Semi truck taking center stage. This marks Tesla’s first participation at the event as it aims to enter the European market with its Class-8 electric truck.

At the event, Tesla will offer Semi demo drives, introduce its Megacharger network, and feature live discussions with Semi program manager Dan Priestley. Elon Musk has hinted at a future for the Semi in Europe, with possible production at Giga Berlin, though this remains a long-term goal.

Tesla’s presence at IAA underscores the growing importance of the European market for electric trucks, aligning with the continent’s push toward greener transportation and emission reduction. The successful US pilot with PepsiCo demonstrates the Semi's potential for both environmental benefits and cost savings for fleet operators.

