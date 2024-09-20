Scania Launches ProDriver: A New Era of Digital Driver Coaching

Scania has unveiled ProDriver, an innovative digital coaching service designed to enhance driver performance and efficiency. Aimed primarily at long-haul and regional operations, ProDriver offers an exciting, gamified learning experience that promises up to 5% fuel savings by transforming driving habits.

Accessible through the Scania Driver app and My Scania, the service focuses on key driving parameters like idling, anticipation, and coasting. By utilizing real-time driving data, it helps drivers adopt sustainable driving behaviors through engaging quests, videos, and audio lessons.

Scania ProDriver is set to be included in all new combustion engine trucks by 2025, and it’s also available for existing models. In addition to reducing costs and emissions, fleet managers can track drivers' progress, ensuring long-term motivation and efficiency gains.