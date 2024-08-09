Solaris Delivers Hydrogen Buses to Yet Another City in Germany

Solaris, Europe's leading hydrogen bus manufacturer, continues its push into the German market with a new order from REVG Kerpen. The public transport operator has commissioned 26 Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen buses, marking the debut of Solaris buses in the city. The first two buses have already been delivered, with the remainder set to arrive by 2025.

This order highlights the growing demand for hydrogen-powered transportation in Germany. The Urbino 12 buses are equipped with advanced 70 kW hydrogen fuel cells, which generate electrical energy on the go. Additionally, Solaris has included its High Power batteries to ensure consistent performance during peak energy demands.

Solaris's stronghold in the European hydrogen bus market is evident, commanding a 44.5% market share in 2023. German cities are at the forefront of this green revolution, with Solaris hydrogen buses already running in Cologne, Wuppertal, Frankfurt, and several other locations. As interest in zero-emission transport surges, Solaris is set to deliver more buses to cities like Krefeld, Hamburg, and Duisburg in the near future.

This latest collaboration with REVG Kerpen underscores the expanding role of hydrogen in sustainable urban mobility across Europe.