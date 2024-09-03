Volvo to Launch Electric Truck With 600 km Range in 2025

Volvo is set to revolutionize the trucking industry with the upcoming launch of a new long-range version of its FH Electric, capable of covering up to 600 km on a single charge. Scheduled for release in the second half of 2025, this innovation will enable transport companies to operate electric trucks on interregional and long-distance routes, allowing drivers to complete a full workday without the need for recharging.

The key to this impressive range is Volvo's cutting-edge driveline technology, known as the e-axle, which frees up space for significantly larger battery capacity. Alongside this, more efficient batteries, an enhanced battery management system, and overall powertrain efficiency contribute to the extended range.

Volvo Trucks is already a global leader in the medium- and heavy-duty electric truck market, offering eight battery-electric models in its lineup. This diverse range allows for the electrification of urban and regional distribution, construction, waste management, and soon, long-distance transport. To date, Volvo has delivered over 3,800 electric trucks to customers across 46 countries, solidifying its position at the forefront of sustainable transportation.