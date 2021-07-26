New KTM RC 125 Testing Continues, Spied Yet Again - VIDEO

KTM will update its RC range of series in India with new RC 125, RC 200, and RC 390 models. Spy shots of all three updated models have been reported in the past. While we were waiting for the Austrian two-wheeler giant to introduce the new motorcycles in the market, the new KTM RC 125 has been spied once again.

Thanks to the new spy video and multiple previous spy shots, we do have a handful of information about the new KTM RC 125. For instance, the updated model will feature a redesigned headlamp, likely to ditch the current twin projector setup and put on a single light assembly. Being an entry-level model, the new RC 125 would not have a full-LED headlamp to keep the costs in check and also to leave a differentiating factor.

The new KTM RC 125 would come equipped with LED DRLs. The side turn indicators would become an integrated part of the front fairing, which would also be revised for a different look. The motorcycle is also expected to have relatively relaxed riding ergonomics. KTM would also incorporate a redesigned pillion grab rail, alloy wheels, and tail section. We wouldn’t be surprised to see the LCD instrument cluster of the KTM 250 Adventure make its way into the new RC 125.

Some of the other updates that we might see in the new KTM RC 125 include improved braking hardware and a bigger fuel tank. The engine will more or less remain unchanged - 125cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit producing 14.5PS of max power and 12Nm of peak torque.

The RC 125 is the entry-level model in KTM’s RC series of motorcycles. Even after being the most affordable model in this range, the RC 125 is still an expensive affair with a price tag of INR 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the new model to be even costlier.