New Hyundai Venue diesel BS6 fuel economy rating out - Report

The new Hyundai Venue diesel fuel economy rating has been revealed. The Hyundai Venue diesel BS6 returns a fuel economy of 23.3 km/l.

The BS4 Hyundai Venue diesel used the old 1.4-litre CRDi diesel engine that produced a maximum power of 90 PS at 4,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 22.4 kg.m (219.67 Nm) at 1,500-2,750 rpm. It was available with a 6-speed manual transmission and returned a fuel economy of 23.7 km/l.

The BS6 Hyundai Venue diesel employs the new 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine that develops 100 PS of peak power at 4,000 rpm and 24.5 kg.m (240.26 Nm) of peak torque at 1,500-2,750 rpm. It is available with a 6-speed manual transmission and returns a fuel economy of 23.3 km/l.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine of the Hyundai Venue is not only more significantly more powerful and torquier but also greener than the 1.4-litre diesel engine. The fuel economy delivered by new engine despite being bigger, significantly more powerful and torquier and also more eco-friendly is only 0.4 km/l lower than the old engine.

BS4 Hyundai Venue diesel vs. BS6 Hyundai Venue diesel - Specifications

Aspect BS4 Hyundai Venue diesel BS6 Hyundai Venue diesel Engine U2 1.4 CRDi U2 1.5 CRDi Engine Displacement 1,396 cc 1,493 cc Engine Maximum Power 90 PS at 4,000 rpm 100 PS at 4,000 rpm Engine Maximum Torque 22.4 kg.m (219.67 Nm) at 1,500-2,750 rpm 24.5 kg.m (240.26 Nm) at 1,500-2,750 rpm Engine Emission Type BS4 BS6 Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual Fuel Economy Rating 23.7 km/l 23.3 km/l

Hyundai offers the BS6 Venue diesel in five different configurations, with prices starting at INR 8.10 lakh* and going up to INR 11.40 lakh*.

BS6 Hyundai Venue diesel - Prices*

Variant Price Venue 1.5 diesel E INR 8,09,800 Venue 1.5 diesel S INR 9,00,800 Venue 1.5 diesel SX INR 9,99,999 Venue 1.5 diesel SX Dual Tone INR 10,27,800 Venue 1.5 diesel SX (O) INR 11,39,800

*Ex-showroom Delhi

