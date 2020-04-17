New Hyundai Venue diesel BS6 fuel economy rating out - Report

17/04/2020
The new Hyundai Venue diesel fuel economy rating has been revealed. The Hyundai Venue diesel BS6 returns a fuel economy of 23.3 km/l.

Hyundai Venue 1 5 Diesel
The Hyundai Venue has switched to a 1.5-litre diesel engine with the BS6 transition.

The BS4 Hyundai Venue diesel used the old 1.4-litre CRDi diesel engine that produced a maximum power of 90 PS at 4,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 22.4 kg.m (219.67 Nm) at 1,500-2,750 rpm. It was available with a 6-speed manual transmission and returned a fuel economy of 23.7 km/l.

The BS6 Hyundai Venue diesel employs the new 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine that develops 100 PS of peak power at 4,000 rpm and 24.5 kg.m (240.26 Nm) of peak torque at 1,500-2,750 rpm. It is available with a 6-speed manual transmission and returns a fuel economy of 23.3 km/l.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine of the Hyundai Venue is not only more significantly more powerful and torquier but also greener than the 1.4-litre diesel engine. The fuel economy delivered by new engine despite being bigger, significantly more powerful and torquier and also more eco-friendly is only 0.4 km/l lower than the old engine.

2019 Hyundai Venue Side Profile
The BS6 Hyundai Venue diesel has a significantly more powerful and torquier engine.

BS4 Hyundai Venue diesel vs. BS6 Hyundai Venue diesel - Specifications

AspectBS4 Hyundai Venue dieselBS6 Hyundai Venue diesel
EngineU2 1.4 CRDiU2 1.5 CRDi
Engine Displacement1,396 cc1,493 cc
Engine Maximum Power90 PS at 4,000 rpm100 PS at 4,000 rpm
Engine Maximum Torque22.4 kg.m (219.67 Nm) at 1,500-2,750 rpm24.5 kg.m (240.26 Nm) at 1,500-2,750 rpm
Engine Emission TypeBS4BS6
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel Economy Rating23.7 km/l 23.3 km/l

Hyundai offers the BS6 Venue diesel in five different configurations, with prices starting at INR 8.10 lakh* and going up to INR 11.40 lakh*.

BS6 Hyundai Venue diesel - Prices*

VariantPrice
Venue 1.5 diesel EINR 8,09,800
Venue 1.5 diesel SINR 9,00,800
Venue 1.5 diesel SXINR 9,99,999
Venue 1.5 diesel SX Dual ToneINR 10,27,800
Venue 1.5 diesel SX (O)INR 11,39,800

*Ex-showroom Delhi

[Source: autocarindia.com]

