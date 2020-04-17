New Hyundai Venue diesel BS6 fuel economy rating out - Report

The new Hyundai Venue diesel fuel economy rating has been revealed. The Hyundai Venue diesel BS6 returns a fuel economy of 23.3 km/l.
The BS4 Hyundai Venue diesel used the old 1.4-litre CRDi diesel engine that produced a maximum power of 90 PS at 4,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 22.4 kg.m (219.67 Nm) at 1,500-2,750 rpm. It was available with a 6-speed manual transmission and returned a fuel economy of 23.7 km/l.
The BS6 Hyundai Venue diesel employs the new 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine that develops 100 PS of peak power at 4,000 rpm and 24.5 kg.m (240.26 Nm) of peak torque at 1,500-2,750 rpm. It is available with a 6-speed manual transmission and returns a fuel economy of 23.3 km/l.
The 1.5-litre diesel engine of the Hyundai Venue is not only more significantly more powerful and torquier but also greener than the 1.4-litre diesel engine. The fuel economy delivered by new engine despite being bigger, significantly more powerful and torquier and also more eco-friendly is only 0.4 km/l lower than the old engine.
BS4 Hyundai Venue diesel vs. BS6 Hyundai Venue diesel - Specifications
|Aspect
|BS4 Hyundai Venue diesel
|BS6 Hyundai Venue diesel
|Engine
|U2 1.4 CRDi
|U2 1.5 CRDi
|Engine Displacement
|1,396 cc
|1,493 cc
|Engine Maximum Power
|90 PS at 4,000 rpm
|100 PS at 4,000 rpm
|Engine Maximum Torque
|22.4 kg.m (219.67 Nm) at 1,500-2,750 rpm
|24.5 kg.m (240.26 Nm) at 1,500-2,750 rpm
|Engine Emission Type
|BS4
|BS6
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|Fuel Economy Rating
|23.7 km/l
|23.3 km/l
Hyundai offers the BS6 Venue diesel in five different configurations, with prices starting at INR 8.10 lakh* and going up to INR 11.40 lakh*.
BS6 Hyundai Venue diesel - Prices*
|Variant
|Price
|Venue 1.5 diesel E
|INR 8,09,800
|Venue 1.5 diesel S
|INR 9,00,800
|Venue 1.5 diesel SX
|INR 9,99,999
|Venue 1.5 diesel SX Dual Tone
|INR 10,27,800
|Venue 1.5 diesel SX (O)
|INR 11,39,800
*Ex-showroom Delhi
[Source: autocarindia.com]