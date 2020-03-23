Hyundai Venue 1.5 diesel BS6 launched in India - Specs & prices inside

The Hyundai Venue 1.5 diesel has been launched in India. The prices of the Hyundai Venue diesel BS6 start at INR 8.10 lakh*.

The Hyundai Venue is the brand's first model to employ the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine. This engine is a low-cost version of the 2020 Hyundai Creta and 2020 Hyundai Verna's 1.5-litre U2 VGT CRDi diesel engine. Instead of a variable geometry turbocharger, it has a fixed geometry turbocharger. Both these 1.5-litre diesel engines are BS6 compliant.

The BS6 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine of the Hyundai Venue produces 100 PS at 4,000 rpm and 24.5 kg.m (240.26 Nm) of torque at 1,500-2,750 rpm. It can be had with only a 6-speed manual transmission.

The BS6 1.5-litre U2 VGT CRDi diesel engine of the 2020 Hyundai Creta develops 115 PS at 4,000 rpm and 25.5 kg.m (250.07 Nm) of torque at 1,500-2,750 rpm. It can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The BS4 1.4-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine of the Hyundai Venue has been discontinued. Below is the comparison between the old and new diesel engines of the sub-4 metre SUV.

Aspect\Engine BS4 1.4L U2 CRDi diesel BS6 1.5L U2 CRDi diesel Displacement 1,396 cc 1,493 cc Emission Standard BS4 BS6 Maximum Power 90 PS at 4,000 rpm 100 PS at 6,000 rpm Maximum Torque 22.4 kg.m (220.67 Nm) at 1,500 rpm 24.5 kg.m (240.26 Nm) at 1,500-2,750 rpm Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual

The Hyundai Venue’s BS6 diesel engine and 6-speed manual transmission will likely be offered in the 2020 Hyundai i20 as well. The all-new premium hatchback’s launch in India is said to take place in June this year.

Hyundai offers the Venue diesel BS6 in E, S, SX and SX (O) trims.

Hyundai Venue BS6 diesel - Prices*

Variant Price Venue 1.5 diesel E INR 8,09,800 Venue 1.5 diesel S INR 9,00,800 Venue 1.5 diesel SX INR 9,99,999 Venue 1.5 diesel SX Dual Tone INR 10,27,800 Venue 1.5 diesel SX (O) INR 11,39,800

*Ex-showroom Delhi