The fully new Hyundai i20 2020 that broke cover in February is right on schedule. A top-level Hyundai official has confirmed that the launch of the next-gen i20 in India hasn’t been delayed.

In a conversation with carandbike recently, Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai (India), talked about the 2020 Hyundai i20’s launch plan for India. Below is what he said:

“At Hyundai I think we have very very good systems in place and there are no delays. I am not going into when, but there are no delays, let me put it on record.”

According to a report released in March, Hyundai plans to launch the 2020 i20 in India in September. The company has upgraded the previous generation i20 to BS6 and will continue selling it until then.

Featuring a noticeably bold exterior, to an extent even offbeat, and an upmarket interior, the 2020 Hyundai i20 aims to raise the bar again in its segment in India. The all-new model features full LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, luxury car-style dashboard and steering wheel, (10.25-inch) virtual instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an array of connected car services and much more.

Expect Hyundai to offer the 2020 i20 in India in some of the following configurations:

Aspect\Variant Kappa petrol manual Kappa petrol automatic Kappa Turbo GDi manual Kappa Turbo GDi automatic U2 CRDi diesel manual Engine 1.2L Kappa MPi 1.2L Kappa MPi 1.0L Kappa Turbo GDi 1.0L Kappa Turbo GDi 1.5L U2 CRDi Engine Displacement 1,197 cc 1,197 cc 998 cc 998 cc 1,493 cc Engine Type In-line four-cylinder In-line four-cylinder In-line three-cylinder In-line three-cylinder In-line four-cylinder Engine Air Supply Naturally Aspirated Naturally Aspirated Turbocharged Turbocharged Turbocharged Engine Fuel Type Petrol Petrol Petrol Petrol Diesel Engine Emissions Standard BS-VI Petrol BS-VI BS-VI BS-VI Engine Maximum Power 83 PS at 6,000 rpm 83 PS at 6,000 rpm 120 PS at 6,000 rpm 120 PS at 6,000 rpm 100 PS at 4,000 rpm Engine Maximum Torque 114 Nm at 4,000 rpm 114 Nm at 4,000 rpm 172 Nm at 1,500-4,000 rpm 172 Nm at 1,500-4,000 rpm 240 Nm at 1,500-2,750 rpm Transmission 5-speed MT IVT (CVT) 6-speed MT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT

The prices of the 2020 Hyundai i20 in India could start from over INR 5.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

