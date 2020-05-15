New Hyundai i20 2020 launch date unaffected by Coronavirus outbreak - Report

15/05/2020
The fully new Hyundai i20 2020 that broke cover in February is right on schedule. A top-level Hyundai official has confirmed that the launch of the next-gen i20 in India hasn’t been delayed.

Hyundai reportedly plans to launch the 2020 i20 in India in September.

In a conversation with carandbike recently, Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai (India), talked about the 2020 Hyundai i20’s launch plan for India. Below is what he said:

“At Hyundai I think we have very very good systems in place and there are no delays. I am not going into when, but there are no delays, let me put it on record.”

According to a report released in March, Hyundai plans to launch the 2020 i20 in India in September. The company has upgraded the previous generation i20 to BS6 and will continue selling it until then.

Featuring a noticeably bold exterior, to an extent even offbeat, and an upmarket interior, the 2020 Hyundai i20 aims to raise the bar again in its segment in India. The all-new model features full LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, luxury car-style dashboard and steering wheel, (10.25-inch) virtual instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an array of connected car services and much more.

Expect Hyundai to offer the 2020 i20 in India in some of the following configurations:

Aspect\VariantKappa petrol manualKappa petrol automaticKappa Turbo GDi manualKappa Turbo GDi automaticU2 CRDi diesel manual
Engine1.2L Kappa MPi1.2L Kappa MPi1.0L Kappa Turbo GDi1.0L Kappa Turbo GDi1.5L U2 CRDi
Engine Displacement1,197 cc1,197 cc998 cc998 cc1,493 cc
Engine TypeIn-line four-cylinderIn-line four-cylinderIn-line three-cylinderIn-line three-cylinderIn-line four-cylinder
Engine Air SupplyNaturally AspiratedNaturally AspiratedTurbochargedTurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine Fuel TypePetrolPetrolPetrolPetrolDiesel
Engine Emissions StandardBS-VIPetrolBS-VIBS-VIBS-VI
Engine Maximum Power83 PS at 6,000 rpm83 PS at 6,000 rpm120 PS at 6,000 rpm120 PS at 6,000 rpm100 PS at 4,000 rpm
Engine Maximum Torque114 Nm at 4,000 rpm114 Nm at 4,000 rpm172 Nm at 1,500-4,000 rpm172 Nm at 1,500-4,000 rpm240 Nm at 1,500-2,750 rpm
Transmission5-speed MTIVT (CVT)6-speed MT7-speed DCT6-speed MT

The prices of the 2020 Hyundai i20 in India could start from over INR 5.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

