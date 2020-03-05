New BMW X1 (facelift) compact luxury SUV launched, priced from INR 35.90 lakh

The new BMW X1 that broke cover in May 2019 has arrived in India. The facelifted compact luxury SUV has been priced from INR 35.90 lakh* in the country.

The new BMW X1 has a more powerful exterior design, with cues borrowed from the latest global BMW models. The updated model has a more dominant front-end, with a larger BMW kidney grille, revised headlamps with sharper lighting iconography, new lower grille and air intakes and a new bumper with integrated LED fog lamps. At the rear, new combination lamps with full LED technology have new graphics, the new inlay in the body-colour apron has adopted the SUV’s main body colour and the diameter of the exhaust tailpipes has been increased from 70 to 90 mm.

Moving inside, the 2020 BMW X1 features a new, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav and wireless Apple CarPlay but this unit is not available in India. Sadly, there’s no fully digital instrument cluster even in the new model. The 2020 Mercedes GLA arriving in Q3 2020 (October-December 2020) will offer that feature.

The 2020 BMW X1 is available in India in sDrive20i and sDrive20d engine variants with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine respectively. SportX, xLine and M Sport are the trim choices.

2020 BMW X1 (facelift) - Specifications

Technical Data X1 sDrive20i SportX X1 sDrive20i xLine X1 sDrive20d xLine X1 sDrive20d M Sport Engine 2.0-litre petrol 2.0-litre petrol 2.0-litre diesel 2.0-litre diesel Maximum Power 192 PS at 5,000-6,000 rpm 192 PS at 5,000-6,000 rpm 190 PS at 4,000 rpm 190 PS at 4,000 rpm Maximum Torque 280 Nm at 1,350-4,600 rpm 280 Nm at 1,350-4,600 rpm 400 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm 400 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm Transmission 7-speed Steptronic Sport dual-clutch automatic 7-speed Steptronic Sport dual-clutch automatic 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic Drivetrain Layout Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive 0-100 km/h Acceleration Time 7.7 seconds 7.7 seconds 7.9 seconds 7.9 seconds Fuel Economy Rating 14.82 km/l 14.82 km/l 19.62 km/l 19.62 km/l

2020 BMW X1 - Features

The SportX trim includes basic exterior features like LED headlamps with LED DRLs and LED turn indicators, 17-inch double-spoke style 564 alloy wheels, LED tail lights and dual exhaust tailpipes. Its interior highlights include a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function for the driver, 2.7-inch colour MID, 6.5-inch display for the infotainment system and 100-watt, 6-speaker sound system.

The xLine trim comes with its own set of styling bits like Aluminium Matt kidney grille slats, Chrome High-Gloss kidney grille frame, front bumper with sump guard and other design elements in Silver Matt, side sill trim in Matt Silver, door sill insert in Aluminium with embossed "BMW" designation and sump guard in the back with main part in body colour and inset painted Silver. This trim includes additional/more advanced features like LED fog lamps, ambient lighting with 6 selectable light designs, 5.7-inch TFT MID, 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and wireless Apple CarPlay and more.

The M Sport trim offers the sportiest styling of the three trims. It includes the M Aerodynamics package with front apron, side skirts, wheel arch trim and cladding in body colour and rear apron with diffuser in Dark Shadow Metallic. Its unique styling details also include kidney grille with exclusively designed vertical slats with front sides in Black High-Gloss and grille frame in Chrome High-Gloss, M logo on the sides, door sill finishers with M lettering, M design floor mats and M designation on the vehicle key. M Sport is the only trim to offer sport seats, 205-watt, 7-speaker sound system and 18-inch M light double-spoke style 570 M Bi-colour alloy wheels.

2020 BMW X1 - Prices*

Configuration Price X1 sDrive20i SportX INR 35.90 lakh X1 sDrive20i xLine INR 38.70 lakh X1 sDrive20d xLine INR 39.90 lakh X1 sDrive20d M Sport INR 42.90 lakh

*Ex-showroom India