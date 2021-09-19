Yamaha Aerox 155 India Launch Date Revealed, to Rival Aprilia SXR 160

India Yamaha Motor has shared a picture on its social media channels that give us the Yamaha Aerox 155 India launch date. The new maxi-scooter will break cover in our market next week.

As per the details shared by India Yamaha Motor, the Yamaha Aerox 155 will be launched on 21 Sept. Interestingly, the company had released another image earlier which had revealed that the Yamaha R15M, too, will be launched on 21 Sept.

The Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter is already on sale in the international markets. It is known for its sporty looks and peppy performance. Based on a type approval document that surfaced online in August, the new maxi-scooter will measure 1980 mm in length and 700 mm in width. The scooter will be 1150 mm tall and have a wheelbase of 1350 mm. The document also confirmed that the Yamaha Aerox 155 will be powered by a 155cc engine capable of delivering 11 kW or 15 PS of max power at 8,000 rpm. In comparison, the Aprilia SXR 160 uses a 160cc engine that puts out 10.9 PS of max power.

As for the features, the Yamaha Aerox 155 would come equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster that will contain details such as a tachometer, speedometer, clock, fuel level, and more. The scooter is also expected to have Bluetooth connectivity which will allow customers to connect their smartphones and use telephony functions.

The Yamaha Aerox 155 will run on alloy wheels and the braking duties will be carried out by a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the back. A single-channel ABS would be offered, too. The dual headlamp setup is indeed an eye-catching element. It is also expected to be a full-LED unit. The taillight of the scooter would be full-LED as well.