Yamaha Ray ZR & Fascino 125 Scooters Festive Offers Announced

Exciting festive offers for Yamaha Ray ZR and Fascino 125 scooters have been announced. These schemes are valid for a limited period only (until 30 Sept 2021). If you have been planning to buy either of these models, perhaps, now would be a good time to finalise your decision and reap the benefits of the festive offers.

Festive Offers on Fascino 125 Fi (non-hybrid) and Ray ZR 125 Fi (non-hybrid)

Rest of India: Insurance benefits of INR 3,876 or down payment of INR 999 and Scratch & Win offer with minimum assured gift worth INR 2,999 (excluding TN) and a bumper prize of INR 1,00,000.

For Tamil Nadu: Insurance benefits of INR 3,876 or down payment of as low as INR 999 and assured gift worth INR 2,999.

Festive Offers on New Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid

Rest of India: Cashback of INR 5,000 or down payment of INR 999 or exchange benefits of INR 6,000 and Scratch & Win offer with Assured gift of INR 2,999 (excluding TN) and a bumper prize of Rs 1,00,000.

For Tamil Nadu: Cashback INR 5,000 or down payment of INR 999 or exchange benefits of INR 6,000 and an assured gift of INR 2,999.

Yamaha has launched the Ray ZR hybrid range recently. The new models were revealed in June 2021 during the online launch presentation of the Yamaha FZ-X. One of the highlighting features of the new Yamaha Ray ZR hybrid scooters, as the name suggests, is the Hybrid System that the company has also incorporated in the Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid. There’s a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System that gets an added functionality of Hybrid System, wherein the SMG functions as an electric motor to give a power assist when you accelerate from a stop, reducing the insecurity caused by the wobble during start-outs in tandem riding or during uphill climbs.