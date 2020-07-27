QJ SRV 500 (Benelli 502C lookalike) revealed via a leaked image

Benelli’s new sister brand QJ Motor launched its first product, the QJ SRK 600, in China last month. Since then, a couple of other QJ motorcycles have been spied including the QJ SRG 600 and QJ SRT 500. However, the company has not launched any of them yet. Now, another new bike from QJ Motor has been revealed via a leaked image. It is called the QJ SRV 500 and it is a Benelli 502C lookalike.

While the QJ SRV 500 has a similar stance as that of the Benelli 502C, it is not just a rebranded motorcycle. QJ Motor has implemented certain changes to ensure some uniqueness is maintained. The SRV 500 features a new frame and less sporty design. The rear end of the motorcycle sits much lower giving it a more cruiser-like appearance.

As per the reports, the QJ SRV 500 will come with an 18-inch wheel at the front and a 17-inch rear wheel. To save up on the cost, QJ Motor has also used a set of conventional telescopic front forks instead of a pair of USDs. Similarly, a box-section swingarm replaces Benelli 502C’s tubular design. Similar to the mascot that is mounted on the front fender of the Benelli Leoncino 250 and Leoncino 500, there is one present on the QJ SRV 500, too.

The QJ SRV 500 will weigh 198kg which is 20kg less than that of the Benelli 502C. As for the engine, it uses the same 500cc parallel-twin mill which churns out 47hp. The weight reduction should help in the SRV 500 to perform better as well as return a higher fuel economy. More details regarding the Ducati Diavel-like cruiser motorcycle are expected to be announced in the coming months. Just like other QJ Motor motorbikes, the SRV 500, too, would be a China-only model.