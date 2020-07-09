BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 launched, priced at INR 1.99 lakh

Benelli has finally entered into the BS6 era in the Indian market by launching the BS6 Imperiale 400, the first BS6-compliant motorcycle from the Chinese-owned Italian company. The new more eco-friendly retro-styled motorbike has been priced at INR 1.99 lakh* which makes it INR 19,500 more expensive than its BS4 counterpart that retailed at INR 1,79,500*.

The biggest change in the new BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 is the engine. It is the same 374cc single-cylinder air-cooled mill, however, it has been tweaked to meet the stricter Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. In its BS6 state of tune, this fuel-injected powerplant produces 21 hp at 6,000 rpm and 29 Nm at 3,500 rpm. For reference, the BS4 Benelli Imperiale 400 used to churn out 21 hp at 5,500 rpm and 29 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. Noted the difference in the rpm?

Apart from making the Imperiale 400 BS6-compliant, Benelli has implemented to other change in the classic motorbike. It continues to feature a round halogen headlamp and oval-shaped side turn signals. The use of chrome in the stalks of the rearview mirror, spoke wheels, and exhaust shield adds a bit of the retro touch. The motorcycle also comes with a twin-pod instrument cluster, tank pads, upright riding position, split seats, and old-school taillamp.

As per the earlier reports, Benelli would have launched the BS6 Imperiale 400 in April, however, the Covid-19 global health crisis might have induced some hindrance. Do you think the pandemic is one of the reasons for the high price of the BS6 Imperiale 400? Let us know in the comments below.

Benelli has started accepting bookings for the new BS6 Imperiale 400 for a token amount of INR 6,000. The deliveries of the retro-styled motorcycle are expected to commence in the first week of August.

In other news, the 2021 Benelli Imperiale 530 has been revealed through leaked patent images. It looks identical to its younger sibling, the Benelli Imperiale 400. It is expected to use a 530cc single-cylinder engine. However, since the bike’s codename is BJ500, there’s also a possibility that its engine would be a 500cc unit.

*Ex-showroom