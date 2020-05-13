Later this month, the Nissan Kicks in India will become available with a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. The availability of this engine would be expanded to more SUVs later.

The aforementioned engine is a joint project of Daimler and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. It was introduced in December 2017. It is used by Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Nissan and Dacia and known by different names depending on the company. Renault and Dacia call it TCe, Mercedes-Benz calls it M 282 and Nissan calls it HR13.

A Renault Duster fitted with the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine was showcased at Auto Expo 2020. However, this engine is being introduced commercially in India in the Nissan Kicks. It has been reported that the Renault Duster will become available with this engine later this year, along with 6-speed MT and CVT options. The Renault Captur is also expected to receive this powerplant.

Unlike Daimler, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance offers the 1.3-litre petrol engine even without direct injection. Consider the Nissan Micra Mk5, for instance, which can be had with the HR13 engine without direct injection (100 PS/160 Nm with 5-speed MT or 100 PS/144 Nm with CVT) or with direct injection (117 PS/180 Nm with 6-speed MT).

In India, the Nissan Kicks is getting the HR13 engine with direct injection, hence the ‘DDT’ suffix in the engine’s name. DDT stands for DOHC, Direct injection and Turbocharged. This engine will be available with 6-speed MT and CVT. Its maximum power and maximum torque are 156 PS and 254 Nm respectively. The same specifications are expected in the Renault Duster and Renault Captur.

