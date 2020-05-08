Just days after almost everything about the new Kicks 2020 was leaked via its marketing material leaked, Nissan has confirmed its variants and also revealed its colour options. The BS6 Kicks will come in seven variants and nine colour options.

New Nissan Kicks 2020 Specifications

The new Nissan Kicks 2020 will be available with the BS6 HR15 1.5-litre H4K petrol engine (106 PS/142 Nm) matched with a 5-speed MT and the BS6 HR15 1.5-litre DDT petrol engine (156 PS/254 Nm) coupled to a 6-speed MT or the X-tronic CVT. The 1.5-litre petrol configurations will return 14.1 km/l, while the 1.3-litre petrol configurations will return up to 16.3 km/l.

Aspect Specification Engine HR15 K4K HR13 DDT Displacement 1.5L 1.3L Type In-line four-cylinder In-line four-cylinder Engine Air Supply Naturally aspirated Turbocharged Fuel Petrol Petrol Maximum Power 106 PS 156 PS Maximum Torque 142 Nm 254 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT or X-tronic CVT Fuel Economy Rating (Mileage) 14.1 km/l Up to 16.3 km/l

The old Nissan Kicks was available with the BS4 HR15 1.5-litre H4K petrol engine (106 PS/142 Nm) linked to a 5-speed MT and the BS4 1.5-litre K9K dCi diesel engine (110 PS/240 Nm) paired with a 6-speed MT. The petrol configurations had a fuel economy rating of 14.23 km/l, while the diesel configurations had a fuel economy rating of 19.39 km/l or 20.45 km/l.

New Nissan Kicks 2020 Variants

XL 1.5 petrol manual

XV 1.5 petrol manual

XV 1.3 petrol manual

XV 1.3 petrol automatic

XV Premium 1.3 petrol manual

XV Premium 1.3 petrol automatic

XV Premium (O) 1.3 petrol manual

New Nissan Kicks 2020 Features

Nissan will offer two new features in the new Kicks 2020, namely remote engine start (first-in-segment) and idle start-stop. Remote engine start will be available in the XV 1.3 petrol automatic, XV Premium 1.3 petrol manual and XV Premium (O) 1.3 petrol manual variants. Idle start-stop will be included in all the 1.3 petrol engine variants.

New Nissan Kicks 2020 Colours

Nissan will offer the new Kicks 2020 in six single-tone colours and three dual-tone colours. Pearl White, Bronze Grey, Blade Silver, Night Shade, Fire Red and Deep Blue Pearl will be the single-tone options. Fire Red with Onyx Black, Pearl White with Onyx Black and Bronze Grey with Amber Orange will be the dual-tone options.

The old Kicks was available in Amber Orange single-tone and Pearl White with Amber Orange dual-tone colour options as well.

New Nissan Kicks 2020 Prices

The prices of the new Nissan Kicks 2020 are likely to start somewhere between INR 9.75-10.00 lakh (ex-showroom). Pre-bookings will open on 15 May 2020.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite prices in India likely to start at around INR 5.25 lakh

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Nissan updates and other four-wheeler news.