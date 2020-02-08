Renault Duster Turbo with Mercedes-Benz engine coming to India this year

The Renault Duster is set to receive a brand-new petrol engine in India. This engine powers all latest compact Mercedes-Benz models: A-Class, B-Class, A-Class Sedan, CLA, CLA Shooting Brake, GLA and GLB.

The Renault Duster’s 1.5L H4K naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine (106 PS/142 Nm) will be upgraded to BS-VI. However, its 1.5L dCi turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine that is offered in 85 PS/200 Nm and 110 PS/245 Nm versions won’t get this upgrade.

While the diesel engine will go out by March, the HR13 1.3L TCe turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine co-developed by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and Daimler will be introduced later this year. Renault has put this engine and a Duster fitted with it on display at Auto Expo 2020, as seen in the images in this story.

First introduced in the Renault Scenic and Renault Grand Scenic in December 2017, the 1.3L TCe engine now powers many other Renault models as well as all the aforementioned Mercedes-Benz models. It is made in a variety of power ratings from 115 PS to 160 PS, at the Renault factory in Valladolid, Spain.

The BS-VI 1.3L TCe engine of the India-made Renault Duster is tuned to deliver 156 PS and 250 Nm of torque. It will be available with a 6-speed manual transmission and a CVT.

Renault plans to introduce the downsized version of the HR13 engine in the Triber around the same time. There's a plan to offer it in the HBC sub-4 metre SUV as well. Internally called HR10 and also marketed with TCe branding, this engine is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder unit and already available in various Alliance models internationally. Know more about it in our dedicated report here.