Modified Maruti Gypsy with tank tracks takes on a snow-covered mountain

Over the last three decades, there has been no other affordable and compact four-wheel drive SUV as reliable as the Maruti Gypsy that can tread anywhere. Often regarded as ‘the mountain goat’ by off-roading enthusiasts, the Maruti Gypsy became a household name for its effortless capabilities in its drive-ability off the road and has even become a preferred choice of police and defence forces in all these years.

Several automobile enthusiasts have transformed their Maruti Gypsys into even more true blue off-road machines. One such example on which we have stumbled upon in the web world is this particular Maruti Gypsy converted into a snowmobile. While there are not many details revealed about the owner or the person who has executed this modification, the pictures do reveal a few details about it.

Based on a regular Maruti Gypsy, this snowmobile boasts heavy alterations to its drivetrain – all of its four wheels have been replaced by giant tank tracks! All of the four axles of this modified Gypsy have been given a continuous propulsion chain which helps in mobility of this vehicle. These tracks do incorporate blades which sink in the thick snow so as to ensure maximum grip possible. This entire setup enables this Gypsy snowmobile to effortlessly traverse over heavily snow-clad surfaces and climb mountains covered in thick snow. However, this modified Maruti Gypsy snowmobile is not at all meant for driving on regular tarmac.

The Maruti Gypsy sold in India was essentially the second generation Suzuki Jimny. It remained mostly unchanged throughout its life with minimal updates to its front fascia. It was offered with a 1.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine (80 PS/113 Nm), a 5-speed gearbox and a 4x4 system as standard.

Maruti Suzuki ceased the production of Gypsy in 2018, owing to stricter emission and safety norms falling in the line. However, the end of the road for the Gypsy hasn’t arrived yet, for there are strong speculations that Maruti Suzuki is working on bringing the fourth generation Suzuki Jimny as the successor to the Gypsy.

Globally, the Mk4 Suzuki Jimny is available with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine (102 PS/130 Nm), with a 4x4 system as standard and the options of 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic gearboxes. Maruti Suzuki is expected to bring a five-door version of the Suzuki Jimny by the end of 2021, which will be produced in India and will be sold through its Nexa showrooms.

Also Read: Everything you need to know about the fourth-gen Suzuki Jimny

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more featured stories and the latest four-wheeler news.

(Image credits : Carblog India)