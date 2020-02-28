Mk4 Suzuki Jimny Gujarat production to begin in May, arrive at NEXA in November - Report

Just hours after a report said that the Mk4 Suzuki Jimny will be made by Maruti Suzuki in Gurgaon, a new report has emerged reverting to the previous speculation, that Suzuki will make it in Hansalpur. It indicates that Maruti Suzuki will launch the Jimny in November.

Currently, the Mk4 Jimny is manufactured by Suzuki in Kosai (Shizuoka), Japan. Two versions are made, internally known as 'JB64W' and 'JB74W'. Both are 3-door versions, with the former being smaller and meant for sale exclusively in Japan and the latter (also sold with Sierra suffix) being bigger and meant for sale even in the overseas markets. Both feature a part-time 4WD system as standard.

The Mk4 Jimny Suzuki will manufacture in Hansalpur (Gujarat), India has been codenamed 'YWD'. It should be a longer (length ≤ 4,000 mm), 5-door version. The company plans to roll out 4,000-5,000 units of the mini off-roader every month from this facility and start exports in May this year. A substantial portion of the production will be shipped outside India. Here, the launch will take place six months after the exports commence.

The JB64W version employs the R06A 0.66-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine producing 64 PS and 96 Nm of torque. The JB74W version uses the K15B 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine tuned to develop 102 PS and 130 Nm of torque. Both can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic transmission.

LED headlamps with washers, 15-inch alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, automatic climate control and rear privacy glass are the equipment highlights of Suzuki's new-age Jimny.

Initially, it was being reported that the new generation Jimny or the next-gen Gypsy will be sold in India via the NEXA outlets. Earlier this month, it was reported that not NEXA but ARENA showrooms will get this model. Now, it is being reported again that the plan is to use the NEXA channel.

The next-gen Maruti Gypsy or the first-ever Maruti Jimny won't be nearly as big or as powerful as the next-gen Mahindra Thar. However, it will still be an indirect rival of the Indian model.

[Source: autocarindia.com]